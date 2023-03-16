Ghana: 10th Anniversary of the Papacy of Pope Francis

analysis

Yesterday marked the 10th Anniversary of the election of Pope Fran­cis. Habemus Papa (We have a Pope) came the announcement on March 13, 2013 of his election by his colleague Cardinals, as head of the about 1.5 billion Catholics throughout the world.

Pope Francis' first words to the world and in particular to those gathered at Saint Peter's Square immediately after his election was: Buona Sera or in English, Good Evening. This was a peep into who he is and will continue to be as Pope.

Pope Francis is the 266th Pope succeeding Pope Benedict XVI who was Pope from 2005 but had unexpectedly resigned on February 28, 2013. Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936. Bergoglio worked briefly as a chemical tech­nologist before becoming a Priest in 1969. He became the Archbish­op of Buenos Aires in 1998 and was made a Cardinal in 2001 by Saint Pope John Paul II.

The then newly elected Pope chose the name Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi. He is the first Jesuit Pope, the first from the Americas and the first from the Southern Hemisphere.

The past ten years of the reign of the Pope Francis cannot be bet­ter summed up than what one of his closest friends and aides, Jesuit Father Antonio Spadro, Editor in Chief, of the Jesuit-run Magazine La Civiltà Cattolica, has said: "The Pontiff has left an indisputably Jesuit mark on the Church and has propelled Catholicism into a more open conversation with the world, eliciting criticism but also distin­guishing himself as a Pastor and a global moral authority."

To Catholics and non-Catholics Pope Francis is highly regarded as perhaps the only global moral figure that there is right now in the world. He has a strong personality and clear pastoral approach that may or may not be acceptable to some people, including some of his close collaborators.

It seems Pope Francis has made a choice at the level of communi­cations not to spread his message in very traditional, or closed ways but to communicate very freely and openly- probably in a way that the Church in the past has not been used to.

The Pope is, indeed, carrying many of the challenges of the Church on his shoulders. He is a man who wants to change so much yet realises how difficult, if not im­possible, it is to have many changes due to a number of resistance, more often than not, from within the Vat­ican itself. It is too soon to know how effective the reforms initiated by Pope Francis will be.

Pope Francis has made it clear that, if authentic Church authority is to be a genuine service rather than a burden, the structures and exercise of authority must undergo a pronounced decentralisation.

This is a Pope who has great concern for the poor and marginal­ised, and who is not afraid to speak his mind in the face of injustice. He speaks up against those loud and powerful who try to monopolise religion through power, money and antique laws that turn people away from the Church.

Under his leadership, the Vatican has sanctioned several high-ranking Church officials for having covered up pedophilia by members of the clergy.

Pope Francis has been stress­ing that the Church is not an elite of Priests and of Bishops, but that everyone forms the faithful Holy People of God. He wants a more expansive and relational understanding of public ministry in the Church.

On this 10th anniversary of his election, some people see him as a bold revolutionary chosen to make people think about their beliefs while others believe he is too progressive in his views.

Some of Pope Francis' state­ments have been met with sur­prise throughout the world. He has said that religious dialogue must be broad and not simply focused on abortion or homo­sexuality. Although he does not believe that women should be or­dained priests, Pope Francis feels women are an important part of the Catholic Church. Presently, there are more women holding higher positions in the Vatican than ever before.

Pope Francis shares his perspective on the richness of integral ecology, the intercon­nectedness of all creation in his 2015 Encyclical letter Laudato Si' (On Care for Our Common Home), which he has also applied it to other areas such as politics and all human relationships and endeavours.

Pope Francis has convened a worldwide consultation on the future of the Catholic Church. This con­sultation, called a Synodal process, began in 2021 and will conclude in 2024. It is the most ambitious dialogue ever undertaken on bring­ing changes in Catholic beliefs and practices since the Second Vatican Council's reforms in 1965.

It is generally accepted that Synodality has been the principal leitmotif of his papacy. His attention to the concrete reform of ecclesi­astical structures may be seen to be uneven but not without promise. He has enhanced processes of consulta­tion and created a space for honest discussion and even disagreement among Synodal participants.

The ongoing Synodal process is also taking a critical look at issues of women priests, celibacy, sexuality, marriage, clericalism and hierar­chism. How Pope Francis handles these issues will, to a large extent define his legacy.

The Pope has stressed that the power of governance in the Church may be exercised by the laity in virtue of a canonical mis­sion. Now, in addition to being members of Curial Dicasteries (Church Ministries and Depart­ments), laypeople can actually head them. A case in point is the head of the Vatican's Ministry of Communication that is headed by a lay person- Dr Paolo Rufini.

One other remarkable action of Pope Francis is his appoint­ment of more Cardinals from places that have never had a Cardinal before. A case in point is the appointment of the late Cardinal Richard K. Baawobr from the Diocese of Wa, Ghana and also Cardinals coming from some Muslim and Arab coun­tries. The Pope does so with the conviction that those in the rural areas or are minorities in other countries should have a role to play in the management of the Church at the Universal level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During his last February visit to Africa, (DR Congo and South Sudan) Pope Francis made a passionate appeal to religious leaders and governments to show solidarity with young people. He denounced the exploitation of Africa by external forces and its destruction by wars, ideologies of violence and policies that rob young people of their future. Indeed, Pope Francis has often spoken of giving Africa a voice in the Church and in the world.

Of course, there is no doubt that under Pope Francis the Catholic Church today is differ­ent than it was a decade ago, it is becoming more and more open than before.

Even at the age of 86 and suffering pains in his knee, Pope Francis seems not to be slowly down, but keeps carrying out heavy schedules. He is also ex­pected to receive all the Catholic Bishops of Ghana in the third week of May 2023 at the Vatican.

May people of all goodwill pray for continued health and well-being and for God to guide Pope Francis in the decisions that he takes for the Church and humanity in general.

Long Live the Pope, Long Live the Catholic Church.

]Managing Editor Of The Catholic Standard]

BY BENEDICT BATABE ASSOROW