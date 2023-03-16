Ghana: One More Suspect Grabbed in Connection With NDC Congress Disturbances

One more person has been arrested by the police in connection with the disturbances at the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC) National Youth and Women's Congress, in December last year, in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The arrest of Lukman Yidana in Tamale, in the Northern Region, brings to seven out of the 16 suspects placed on police wanted list, in connection with the crime.

The suspect is in the cus­tody of the police assisting in investigations and would be put before court soon.

A statement issued on the police Public Affairs website, sighted by the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said six suspects were earlier arrested.

The police mentioned Abdul Halid Shaibu, alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass, alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan and Hajj Abdul-Fa­taw Adams as the suspects.

According to the statement investigations were ongoing to apprehend the other nine suspects.

It would be recalled that there was mayhem at the NDC National Youth and Women Congress last year, in Cape Coast.

It was reported that while proceedings were ongoing at the congress, two rival groups clashed using sticks,­stones and clubs, among oth­er weapons, causing injury to three people and destroying properties.

After an initial review of police specific video footage of the event, 16 suspects were identified as suspects of the crime and declared wanted by the police.