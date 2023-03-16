Nigeria: Why Wike Is Acting Like a Bull in China Shop - Atiku

·Say's Rivers gov deceived G-5 colleagues

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, was now acting like a bull in a China Shop because he is sliding into political oblivion.

Atiku who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, in Abuja, yesterday, said it was sad that Wike succeeded in deceiving four of his colleagues in the G-5 into committing "political suicide."

He said Wike deceived Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) into joining him in his actions.

Shaibu claimed that betrayal, hypocrisy and deception were part of Wike's DNA, adding that was why he had lost relevance outside Rivers State and had become nothing but a bull in a China shop.

Shaibu's statement was in response to a statement by the Rivers State government wherein it warned Atiku to "caution his attack dogs".

In response, Shaibu said Wike lacked the moral right to caution anyone about decorum.

He said: "Governor Wike was nominated as minister by Governor Rotimi Amaechi. He got there and betrayed Amaechi and continues to insult him on a daily basis.

"In 2017 he tried to take over the soul of PDP by insisting that Prince Uche Secondus should be national chairman but he soon fought with Prince Secondus and orchestrated his removal because of his desperation to be President.

"As governor he constantly undermined his colleagues notably Governors Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo). Ayade and Umahi eventually left out of frustration.

"Even Peter Obi left due to the constant insults from Wike who battled with him over the structure of the PDP in Anambra State.

"In 2021 Governor Wike wanted Senator Iyorchia Ayu to hand him the Presidential ticket but when this didn't work, he tried to remove Ayu as well. In his most recent act of desperation, he deceived four of his colleague governors to reject the PDP thereby pushing them into political suicide."

Shaibu lambasted Wike for saying he opposed Atiku's candidacy for altruistic reasons and for the unity of Nigeria, adding that Wike never does anything for anyone but himself.

He said: "Governor Wike's claim that he opposed Atiku for the sake of fairness is like a prostitute claiming to be in business in order to feed the poor. No one believes his lies anymore including those he pays to attend his sponsored events where he entertains them with horrible dance steps.

"Wike invited Peter Obi to Port Harcourt under the guise of commissioning projects only for him to work against the same Obi and then goes around to call Obi the hero of the election. This is obviously a shameless man who takes Nigerians for fools because Hon Dagogo defied Wike and decided to contest.

"Wike has compromised the judiciary, the police and every organ of state in Rivers. He sealed off properties belonging to opposition; he stripped Governor Celestine Omehia of his benefits as an ex-governor because he supported Atiku; he signed an executive order to frustrate his opponents from campaigning.

"The cantankerous, vile and overgrown baby, who talks down traditional rulers in his state, was on his way to becoming the Kim Jong-un of Nigeria until Atiku defeated him at the primary.

"Atiku thus remains the hero of Nigeria's democracy for saving Nigeria from another version of Kim Jong-un," Shaibu said.