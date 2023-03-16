Nigeria: Delta APC Campaign Council Condemns Attack On PDP Gov Candidate

press release

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council in Delta State has condemned the alleged assassination attempt on the life of the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Sheriff Oborevwori.

In a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Ima Niboro, the council called for immediate investigation into the incident and the arrest of those behind it.

Mr Oborevwori was on Sunday attacked by some gunmen along the Warri-Sapele highway while on his way from Sapele where he had attended a political meeting.

According to reports, the PDP candidate was attacked between Elume junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area at about 9.05 p.m.

Although no life was lost, one of the security men attached to Mr Oborevwori sustained injuries.

Mr Niboro said the APC council received with shock the news of the attack, adding that it has chosen not to play politics with security.

He, however, deplored "the finger pointing by PDP in a matter that should be of grave concern to all," adding "Theirs is public communication at its most tasteless, and should have no place in any civilized discourse."

The Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council, has received with shock the reported attack on the Delta Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Gubernatorial Candidate, House Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori, by suspected assassins.

We unequivocally condemn this attack and demand an immediate investigation and apprehension of the perpetrators by the relevant security agencies.

While we cannot say without the benefit of an investigation if this condemnable act was politically motivated or not, we make haste to say that we are all Deltans and we are all brothers and sisters.

The Delta APC is on the cusp of a historic victory. Regardless, we choose not to play politics with insecurity. We hold this so dear to heart that Enduring Peace and Security is a crucial part of our EDGE agenda.

It is in this regard that we firmly deplore the finger pointing by PDP in a matter that should be of grave concern to all. Theirs is public communication at its most tasteless, and should have no place in any civilized discourse.

Ima Niboro,

Director, Communications and Media Strategy,

Delta APC Campaign Council.

Member, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

15 March, 2023.