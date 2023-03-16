Sierra Leone: Samura Kamara Announces Chericoco As Running Mate

After weeks of engagements and series of consultations with the hierarchy of the main opposition All People's Congress (APC), Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara has yesterday, March 13th , finally announced Hon. Chernor Maju Ramadan Bah as his running mate for the June 24, 2023 presidential elections.

Out of five women and six men who vied for the running mate position, the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the APC unanimously endorsed the nomination of Hon.Chernoh Bah, who they regard as the fittest and perfect man for the battle ahead to clinch victory for the party come June 24.

Hon. Chernor Bah is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court and he is currently the leader of the main opposition APC in Parliament.

He was elected Member of Parliament for constituency 126, Western Area Urban in 2007.Having represented his people and with the good work he did, he was called upon again to serve them in 2012.

His advocacy and contributions in the well of Parliament after the 2012 elections didn't go unnoticed, as he was elected deputy speaker of the House of Parliament.

The people of constituency 126 realised his good work as they believe that he is the only fitted candidate to represent them. With their call, he contested for the Member of Parliament role for constituency 126 in 2018 and secured an overwhelming victory.

Honourable Chernor Bah is a Member of three committees in the house of Parliament; the Legislative Committee, Appointment and Public service Committee and Ethics Committee.