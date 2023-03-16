Sierra Leone: LAJ Guilty of Robbery

Justice Adran Fisher on Monday, 13th March, 2023, convicted popular rap musician, Alhaji Amadu Bah, alias LAJ, on four counts of robbery and assault.

LAJ was standing trial in the High Court on four criminal charges ranging from robbery with violence to assault.

State prosecutor, Yusuf Isaac Sesay, alleged that the accused in June 12, 2022, at Leonco Filling Station, Water Street, Congo Cross, Main Motor Road in Freetown, robbed one Francess Wilson, Ishmael Kamara and Christina Koroma. It was also alleged that he assaulted Musa Mansaray.

Justice Fisher, reading the judgment, reiterated that the prosecution must prove that indeed the accused engaged in an act of robbery and assault contrary to law of Sierra Leone.

He stated that the prosecution must also prove that the accused had the intention to deprive the owner of his property completely and noted that the prosecution in proving their case called eight witnesses and tendered several exhibits in court, including the mobile phone and four million that was taken by LAJ and his friends.

He said having considered the evidence of the prosecution and the defense, he had considered several issues that were raised by prosecution witnesses.

He said the accused in his statement to the police said he was the one that handed over the phone that was taken from the sales girl and returned the four million two hundred thousand Leones that was allegedly taken from the sales boys at the filling station.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice Fisher said he needed to remind himself very carefully that all the witness in the matter identified LAJ as the person that attacked them and took away the mobile phone and four million two hundred thousand Leones.

He said in the area of identification the accused LAJ is a popular person in and outside of Sierra Leone, and that he had no doubt that it was the accused that did the act.

"The accused LAJ and his friend were using a car that was not license or having any number plate, that alone was an act of lawlessness, I submit that the prosecution has proven it case beyond all reasonable doubt against the accused person LAJ. I therefore hold the accused persons guilty as charged of the four count charge of robbery and Assault." He said

Justice Fisher adjourned the matter to 17th March, 2023, for a Plea Mitigation of the accused.