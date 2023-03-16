Sierra Leone: ECSL Postpones Distribution of Voter Identity Cards

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) announced it has postponed the distribution of voter registration cards initially scheduled to begin on the 17th of March.

ECSL says it will now commence the distribution of the cards on the 7th to the 16th April, 2023.

The postponement is due to the delay in air freighting of the voter registration cards caused by the strike action of air traffic controllers of the chartered cargo flight, ECSL said in a press statement published yesterday, 13th March, 2023. The Commission appeals to the public for the postponement of the voter cards distribution and assures credible elections.

On the 24th of June this year, Sierra Leoneans will vote for leaders that will serve the country for another five years. The President Julius Maada Bio is seeking a second term. He will again face the main opposition party candidate, Dr Samura Kamara whom he defeated in 2018.

Despite the challenges, last year's voter registration saw a huge turned-out of registrants. A total of 3,374,258 voters were registered across the country according to data produced by ECSL.