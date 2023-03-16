Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Celebrates Loyal Customers in Ho

15 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Ghana marked Ghana's 66th Independence Day by treating selected Vodafone customers in Ho to an evening of networking, entertainment, and merry making at the Volta Serene Hotel.

Vodafone Ghana invited the selected customers who have stayed loyal to the network for

5, 10, and over 10 years to the event as a token of appreciation for their continued loyalty to the brand.

Michael Korsi Avor and Janet Addo, who have been with Voda­fone Ghana for 22 years, received brand new Samsung S22s each and branded souvenirs.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Avor, expressed his gratitude to Vodafone Ghana and encouraged the Vodafone team to keep up the excellent work.

"Thank you so much for the surprise! I am incredibly grateful. I am going to remain with you."

"We are proud to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day with our loyal customers in Ho," David Umoh, Vodafone Ghana's Consumer Business Unit Direc­tor, said.

"At Vodafone, we are passion­ate about delivering products and services that delight our custom­ers. This engagement is our way of thanking them for choosing Vodafone and for their contin­ued support of our brand. We remain committed to providing our customers with innovative and reliable telecommunication services that meet their evolving needs," he said.

Selected customers who were celebrating birthdays in March were also invited to the event and presented with branded souvenirs as giveaways.

The event follows a similar one in Accra in February where Vodafone Ghana customers were treated to an exquisite din­ner at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Vodafone Ghana continues to be a leading provider of tele­communication services in Gha­na, offering innovative products and services to its customers

