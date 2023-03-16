Ghana: We'll Decide Selection of Next President - Ga Mantse

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has stated that the Ga State will decide the se­lection of the next president in Election 2024.

He bemoaned that even though, political parties had a social contract with the Ga Dang­bes to ensure their success in the upcoming elections, they would decide the next president for the country.

"We will decide the selection of the next president in 2024 since the Ga state is a pivot in elections in the country and political parties must not take us for granted," King Tsuru stressed.

The Ga Mantse said this when the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyere­maten, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Accra on Monday.

He appealed to the govern­ment to desist from pulling and putting up structures on stool lands without the approval of the Ga Mantse as they were the custodians of all lands in the Ga state.

King Tsuru bemoaned the situation where government appointees visit places such as Ag­bogbloshie and decide to construct structures without informing the traditional authorities and suggested a national development strategy that would involve all stakeholders in the development of structures.

He urged Mr Kyerematen to ensure he developed a national development strategy when given the nod to lead the NPP and sub­sequently the nation so that lands were released to the Ga state to recognise and respect contributions of the Ga state to nation building.

Mr Kyerematen professed his support to the Ga state to ensure that massive development was brought to the Ga state when he is voted as the next president of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When given the nod, I will use all the resources at my disposal to make sure that we bring progress, growth and development to the Ga state," he said.

He extended his condolences to the Ga Mantse and the Ga state on the demise of the queen mother of the Ga state, Naa Dedei Omaad­ru III, saying, "I hope that when the opportunity arises, I can also

provide my support that will see her off befittingly and I congratulate you on your elevation as the over­lord of the Ga state.

"Although the Constitution did not permit traditional authorities to engage in active politics howev­er, the affairs of the nation are of grave concern to them hence the need for the Ga Mantse to sway his people to choose a transformational leader."

Earlier, Mr Kyerematen present­ed the Ga Mantse with cartons of schnapp, whiskey, assorted non-al­coholic drinks, packs of sachet water and an undisclosed amount of money.