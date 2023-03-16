Ghana: Accra Brewery PLC Launches 'Together We Are Gold' Campaign

15 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Brewery PLC has launched a campaign dubbed "Together we are Gold "in Ho, Volta Region, to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

The aim of the campaign is to constantly remind 'chales' not to compromise on quality moments they spend with other 'Chales' even in difficult times.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said, "As a constant element of Gha­naian culture since 1931, CLUB represents the consistency of Ghanaian resilience in the face of constant change. For this reason, the Club Gold Gardens was cre­ated to renovate and uplift your favourite bars to ensure you have

a wonderful place to spend quality time with chales."

The launch was marked by performances from Volta cultural group, live band and a documen­tary on the first revamp in the Volta region, which featured the revamp of Depo Spot in Ho.

In the video, the owner, Rich­ard Amu Oboubi, harnessed his excitement and gratitude to club beer for the tremendous uplift of his outlet and how it had already started impacting sales.

Commenting, the Head of Marketing, ChukaNnaobi, said, "The CLUB Gold Gardens are expected to give our cherished customers a renewed ambience when enjoying their favourite Club Beer. To ensure a long-last­ing fun while enjoying your favor­ite CLUB Beer, ABL is excited to offer you a custom-made Club Gold Garden".

The occasion was also used to educate patrons on ABL's com­mitment to responsible drink­ing-The Art of Smart Drinking.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.