Ghana Hosts U.S. Vice President, Spouse March 25

15 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Ghana will on March 25 play host to the Vice President of the United States of Amer­ica (USA), Kamala Harris, and her spouse, Douglas Emhoff.

The visit of the first-ever female vice president of the USA forms part of a three-nation tour of Africa.

After her stay in Ghana, she is also expected to visit Tanzania and Zam­bia, a statement issued by the White House on Monday has revealed.

Signed by the Press Secretary, Kirsten Allen, the statement also indi­cated that the tour would strengthen the USA's partnerships throughout Africa and advance the shared efforts of security and economic prosperity of both countries.

Kamala Harris is expected to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other top government officials upon arrival in Ghana.

They would discuss regional and global issues that border on sustain­able economic growth, food security and the negative impact of the Rus­sia-Ukraine war.

The statement further indicated that the vice president of the USA would "strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil societies, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs and members of the African Diaspora.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.