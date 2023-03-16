Ghana Hosts U.S. Vice President, Spouse March 25

Ghana will on March 25 play host to the Vice President of the United States of Amer­ica (USA), Kamala Harris, and her spouse, Douglas Emhoff.

The visit of the first-ever female vice president of the USA forms part of a three-nation tour of Africa.

After her stay in Ghana, she is also expected to visit Tanzania and Zam­bia, a statement issued by the White House on Monday has revealed.

Signed by the Press Secretary, Kirsten Allen, the statement also indi­cated that the tour would strengthen the USA's partnerships throughout Africa and advance the shared efforts of security and economic prosperity of both countries.

Kamala Harris is expected to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other top government officials upon arrival in Ghana.

They would discuss regional and global issues that border on sustain­able economic growth, food security and the negative impact of the Rus­sia-Ukraine war.

The statement further indicated that the vice president of the USA would "strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil societies, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs and members of the African Diaspora.