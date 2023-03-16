Ghana: Kobi-Mensah Bemoans Absence of Local Players in Stars

15 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Head Coach of Accra Great Olym­pics, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, says the absence of local players in the Black Stars team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double-header against Angola, does not speak well of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

"It is not right! I don't know where this happens in the world."

Coach Kobi-Mensah was reacting to Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for Ghana's AFCON qualifier against An­gola later this month without a local player.

In a chat with the Times Sports, he said the phenome­non does not augur well for the future of the league.

"There are a lot of talents in the Ghana League that can excel in the Black Stars. Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey is one of the best midfielders in the league for now. He covers a lot of distance and is technically gifted, and a good material for the Stars."

He said apart from him, there are other very good players that can make the cut for the team.

Kobi-Mensah called for a national policy to address this issue to encourage all bud­ding talents else they would always be in a hurry to leave the scene.

He called for a five per cent local representation in every Black Stars call-up to encour­age the local boys.

He said the poor showing of the Black Galaxies at the just ended CHAN tourna­ment cannot be the reason for the absence of the local players.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.