Ghana: Palestinian Ambassador Fetes Over 200 Children From Orphanage

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Abdalfatah Alsattari, on Saturday feted over 200 children at the Embassy in Accra, as part of the annual Pal­estinian-Ghana Day programme.

The beneficiary children were from Nyame Dua Orphanage and Libraries Without Walls Founda­tion for Educational Equity and Development, all in Accra.

They were joined by members of the Palestinian community in Gha­na, Ghanaian community, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Executive Director of Socialist Movement of Ghana, Mr Kwesi Pratt.

The children who were treated to food and drinks, amidst outdoor games and entertainment, were also presented with gifts, including stationery.

Mr Alsattari in an interview with journalists stressed the need to put smiles on the faces of the children and make them feel important in the society.

He said the programme would promote the existing cordial rela­tionship between the two countries.

The Ambassador commended Ghana for its continuous support to Palestine over the years.

He said Ghana had been sup­portive to them, adding that "this programme is to say thank you to Ghana for their support."

"We have a historic relationship between Ghana and Palestine, we have a lot of delegations who come to always visit Ghana, so we have very strong relations," he added.

Mr Alsattari advised the children to study hard, love, support them­selves and eschew bad company.