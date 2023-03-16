Ghana: Ga Mantse Pledges Support for 'Street to Champion' Project

15 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jessel Lartey Therson-Cofie And Sonny Seyram Quartey

Former two-time bantamweight world champion, Joseph Ag­beko, on Monday called on the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to seek his blessings to embark on a flagship project dubbed 'Street to Champion.'

The project, aimed at reducing poverty in the Ga state, unearth promising boxing talents in the commu­nities and change the negative perception about the sport, is a collaboration between the Joseph Agbeko Foundation, Ace Power Promotions and Origin 8 Limited.

The Ga Mantse, ad­dressing them, declared the support of the Ga State for the project that can transform the community and stimu­late the interest of the youth in boxing.

He commended Joseph Agbeko for spearheading such an initiative that would provide opportunity to young talents.

Briefing the King, Mr Agbeko disclosed that the first event would be held during Easter celebration at the Holy Trinity Spa, Sogakope in the Volta region with the second fixed for November.

Mr Agbeko said the yearly project would afford the two winners a life-changing experi­ence, and provide the other participants with a platform to grow their boxing career.

He said the winners would embark on a month-long training tour in the United States of America (USA) at some of the world's best boxing gyms, witness some high-level international fights and be intro­duced to the boxing community in the USA.

Mr Agbeko hinted that regular workshops would be held for the managers, trainers and the boxers to better understand their roles.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.