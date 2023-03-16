Ghana: 5-Day Handball Course for Referees Underway

A course for handball referees was officially opened at the Accra Sports Stadium Media Centre yes­terday with 36 officials taking part.

The course is organised by the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) in collab­oration with the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB).

Mr Diabate Mamoudou from Cote d'Ivoire, a referee and President of the Playing Rules Commission of CAHB and Mrs Diarrassouba Kadidjatou from CAHB are the resource persons for the 36 officials made up of Delegates (timekeepers) and Referees drawn from the regions and Secu­rity services.

Opening the course which started on Monday, the Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Abdul-Majeed Bawa, commended CAHB and HAG for the organisation of the course that is not only important for the personal development of the referees and delegates, but the sport in general for Ghana.

He urged the participants to take the course serious because building their capacities will enable them to own their expertise.

"I want to advise you to open your minds and follow the guidelines being taught. Pay attention to shape your skills because luckily, you have instructors willing to share their experiences with you."

"One reason why you have to take the course serious is that it can cost you a for­tune to travel elsewhere to have it. Count it a privilege to be hosting it here," Mr Bawa said.

Mr Charles Mensah, a Chief Referee in Ghana explained that the course was to prepare the Ghanaian officials for the African Games and the upcoming CAHB Challenge Trophy to be host by Ghana next month.

He said two Ghanaian referees have been invited for the Challenge Trophy, and hoped that many more would be invited for the Africa Games.

Speaking on behalf of the resource persons, Mr Diabate said they were ready to help the participants to become good referees, but the effort they (participants) put in will be key to the process.