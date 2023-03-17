Liberia: President Weah Calls On Citizens to Take Advantage of Voter's Registration Exercise

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has called on all citizens to take advantage of the Voters Registration Exercise the National Elections Commission (NEC) is about to begin on March 20, 2023.

Voter's registration is the only legitimate medium that enables citizens to vote in the Legislative and Presidential Elections in October this year.

"I call on all citizens, 18 years and above, to register in order to be able to vote," President Weah urged in a special statement issued Thursday, March 16, 2023.

President Weah reminded Liberians that such is an important civic duty they must perform as good citizens.

The President informed citizens that their voter's cards will allow them to make a decision to have better health care services and education, as well as improved infrastructure.

He said: "The National Elections Commission has said from March 20 to April 9, 2023, Citizens of Gbarpolu, Bomi, Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Margibi and Montserrado Counties will register to vote."

"And from April 21 to May 11, 2023, the citizens of Bong, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Lofa, Maryland, Nimba, Rivercess, River Gee, and Sinoe Counties will do theirs, he added.

The Liberian Leader challenged each citizen to inform family members, friends, and neighbors age 18 and above about the exercise.