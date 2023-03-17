Nigeria: Dana Air Takes Delivery of Aircraft From Maintenance, Introduces New Rate

17 March 2023
This Day (Lagos)

Dana Air has taken delivery of some of its aircraft from maintenance facility.

The airline in a statement, said it has received some of its aircraft from maintenance and would be introducing a flash sale of N45,000 for those who plan their trips early enough and book ahead on its website wwwflydanaiar.com.

According to the statement, "We are pleased to announce that we have taken delivery of some of our aircraft from maintenance.

These aircraft have undergone proper maintenance in line with our strict safety standards, documentation and certification to be released for our scheduled flights.

"Also, for customers who prefer to plan their trips and book ahead, we have introduced a flash sale of N45,000 so our customers can start booking their Easter trips ahead by visiting our website www flydanaair.com today. We would introduce additional flights as soon as we receive more of our aircraft from maintenance"

Dana Air is one of Nigeria's leading airlines with a varied fleet of nine Boeing aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Enugu.

