South Africa: Opposition Leader Alleges Ex-Deputy President's Involvement in Eskom Corruption - South African News Briefs - March 17, 2023

DA's Steenhuisen Alleges Ex-Deputy President's Involvement in Eskom Corruption

According to a report by TimesLive, John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, has accused former deputy president David Mabuza of being the cabinet member involved in corruption at Eskom. During a parliamentary session, Steenhuisen claimed that the ruling ANC was shielding Mabuza by rejecting the establishment of an ad hoc committee to probe corruption and criminal networks operating at the power utility. Mabuza resigned from his position as an MP earlier this month, effectively ending his five-year tenure as the country's deputy president. In February, former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter alleged to eNCA's Annika Larsen that a high-level politician was involved in corruption and that he had informed a cabinet minister about it.

5 Suspected Hitmen Arrested Following a Tip-Off in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested five armed suspects believed to be hitmen, reports News24. The arrests, in Cato Manor, follow a complaint by residents who noticed three suspicious vehicles in the area. According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the suspects were found with "multiple rifles" and one of the vehicles was stolen. A sixth suspect is believed to have fled during a police chase. Naicker says that they believe the suspects could be linked to crime in the area.

Ramaphosa Experiences Embarrassing Blackout During Meeting with Tanzanian Leader

During a state visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, a power outage caused an interruption in the cabinet room at the Union Buildings. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted to provide an explanation for the sudden darkness, but was surprised when Hassan reassured him by saying, "President, don't worry, we face similar challenges as well," reports TimesLive. Ramaphosa acknowledged that load shedding had had a negative impact on the economy and businesses all round and that was the reason he declared a national state of disaster and appointed a minister of electricity.

