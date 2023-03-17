Nigeria: Only 'Fake Obidients' Endorsing APC, PDP Candidates in Delta

*Those who didn't vote Obi Feb 25 not 'Obidients', coalition insists

A coalition of supports groups for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, otherwise known as OBIDIENTS, have warned citizens and voters in Delta State to be wary of members of other political parties campaigning with the name of Peter Obi and Obidients.

The group said that the warning was prompted by observation that various campaign materials, including billboards, posters, handbills and even radio and television jingles of different political parties telling the people to vote their parties and candidates because they or their candidates are also 'Obiedients' and sympathisers of Peter Obi.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba yesterday, the group, comprising the Delta Reformation Moveent (DRM), the Big Tent, the coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) and the Delta State Coordinators' Forum (DSCF), described as "a clear case of impersonation by fraudulent politicians" who were hellbent on deceiving unsuspecting members of the public to secure electoral victory in the governorship and house of assembly election in Delta State.

Specifically, the group denounced candidates of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for deceitfuly using the name of Peter Obi and the 'Obidients Movement' in a desperate attempt to win the election.

In a statement by Mr Benok Nwanji, the spokesman of The Big Tent, Delta State Chapter, and presented by Prince Jude Obiekwugo, the group said,

"There is nothing like 'Obidiently Sheriffied', 'Obidents for Omo-Agege', 'Obidients for Emeka Nwaobi' or any other as the case may be", the coalition said, noting that "anybody who did not vote for Peter Obi and LP during the 25th February presidential and National Assembly election is definitely not one of us in the Obidients Movement fold."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Labour Party, we have people like us, the Obidients - People who have used money from their pockets and bought fuel and made real sacrifices without counting the cost.

"These people other candidates have been living on government funds for over 20 years. So, they don't have compassion; they are only interested in themselves and their families.

"Winston Churchill said many years ago, 'A politician looks at the next section while a statesman looks at the next generation." The Obident Movement in about the next generation and what is best for our country, Nigeria.

"The gin is out of the bottle; the tiger is out of the cage; the train has left the station. Enough is enough!"

Nonetheless, they appealed to the people and residents of Delta to come strongly to vote in Saturday's election like they did in the previous election in the state.

"We want to retire the candidates of the old political order. We must systematically reclaim Nigeria. The Obidient Movement is for the future of Nigeria", the group stated.