Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Fresh Attack in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday termed as shocking, murder of several people in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by suspected terrorists.

In a statement by one of his media aides, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari demanded swift arrest and punishment of the culprits.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Kaduna State confirmed the occurrence of a fresh attack on Zango Kataf Local Government Area on Saturday night.

Dozens of people were killed in the attack after months of improved security in the troubled area, but the police said they are yet to ascertain the exact number of those killed.

The president while condoling the families of the victims said the country's security agencies must put an end to the attacks in the state.

"There is a concerted attack on innocent citizens in the state and the security and law enforcement agencies must take serious action to put an end to this," said the President.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those killed in these horrific attacks. May their souls rest in peace," the president said.