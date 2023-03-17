Liberia: Award-Winning Journalist, Author, Bankole Thompson to Moderate Rodney Sieh's Weah Book Launch in U.S.￼

Washington — Bankole Thompson, one of America's most distinguished and nationally renowned Black journalists, and significant voice on the cultural landscape, whose work is known for probing uncomfortable issues of race, freedom and justice, will headline the Washington, DC book launch of FrontPageAfrica's Editor Rodney D. Sieh's latest book, George Weah, The Story of Africa's Footballer President - An Unofficial Biography.

Thompson, the author of a pair of books on former President Barack Obama based on exclusive sit-down interviews with Obama is the host of "REDLINE with Bankole Thompson," weekdays 11am-1pm on 910AM Super Station-Detroit.

The launch is set for Saturday, April 1, at The Gathering Spot in Washington, DC.

A highly successful launch was held last weekend in London. The launch in DC will be followed by another launch in Monrovia on April 22nd at the Bella Casa Hotel.

Thompson is a former editor of the Michigan Chronicle.

Considered Detroit's columnist of conscience, Thompson, is an opinion columnist at The Detroit News, where he writes a twice-a-week column on presidential politics, culture, diversity, leadership, equity and socioeconomic issues. His column appears on Mondays and Thursdays in the newspaper.

He is also the host of the weekly hour-long televised program Sunday Nation on WADL MyTV38. An acclaimed journalist and public intellectual, he has appeared on CNN and other leading national media outlets discussing issues important to Black America, and serves on the executive board of the Center for Racial Justice at Dillard University in New Orleans. He is the executive dean and editor-in-chief at the Detroit-headquartered national anti-poverty think tank, The PuLSE Institute, which was founded based on his influential work on race, poverty and democracy.

George Weah, The Story of Africa's Footballer President, now a best-seller on Amazon, tells the gripping story about the rise of George Weah, one of the world's greatest football icons and how he came to the decision to run for the Liberian Presidency, the challenges he has had to deal with since his election in 2017 and the many missteps that have dogged his reign since transitioning from footballer to president.

The story, wonderfully woven in the backdrop of a country emerging out of the ashes of a brutal civil war and a successive democratic transition, traces the football legend's early years as a raw, untapped talent to his conquering of the beautiful game as one of its most prized ambassadors, climaxing with his reluctance to accept the reality that age had finally caught up with him as he took leave of the game which brought him to prominence, and his eventual decision to venture into the rugged jungle of African politics.