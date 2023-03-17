Sierra Leone: Six in Court for Alleged Kidnapping

17 March 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Prince Oscar, Emeka Oguigbo, Fernidad Zeaziri, Salifu Yamaha Samura, Sahr Kamanda and Sead Fuad Thoronka on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, made their first appearance before the Principal Magistrate Mark Ngegba as they were alleged of kidnapping one of the complainants beyond his will.

The accused were arraigned before the court on six count charges ranging from conspiracy contrary to law , causing grievous bodily harm, larceny from person, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, kidnapping and accessory after the fact, which are all contrary to law.

The charge sheet indicated that the accused between 11 and 16 December 2022 at Murray Town in Freetown, conspired together to kidnap Austin Nwaehi Nwosu Chukwik.

The charge sheet further indicated that the accused on the same day caused grievous bodily harm to Austin Nwaehi Nwosu Chukwik with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

It was alleged that the accused also stole from Onyeka Umeji the sum of one thousand two hundred United States dollars equivalent to twenty thousand, five hundred Leones, property of Onyeka Umeji.

The charge sheet also states that the accused also assaulted Austin Nwaehi Nwosu Chukwik in a manner occasioning him actual bodily harm and the accused unlawfully carried away Austin Nwaehi Nwosu Chukwik against his will.

After the charges were read and explained to the accused they pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor, A.S.P Ibrahim Mansaray, sought for a short adjournment because the witnesses were absent in court.

Defense Counsel K. T Dauda made bail application on behalf of the accused.

Magistrate Mark Ngegba granted the accused bail and the matter was adjourned to 21 march 2023 for hearing.

