Sierra Leone: FSRP,WFP Sign MOU to Strengthen School Feeding Programme in Three Districts

The Food Systems Resilience Programme (FSRP) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) on Thursday,2nd March, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the World Food Programme (WFP), to roll out School Feeding support to three districts in Sierra Leone (Bonthe, Kerena, and Kenema). The ceremony took place at the Ministry's Conference Room, First Floor, Youyi Building in Freetown.

Signing on behalf of the Ministry and the People of Sierra Leone, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Abubakarr Karim commended WFP for providing such services to the Schools Feeding Program.

"We recognize your unwavering support among other partners, being there for us to feed our children before, during, and after the crisis period is a relationship the country cherishes. This MOU reflects the mutual relationship between the Government of Sierra Leone and WFP. We stand ready to continue to work with WFP ", Dr. Abubakarr Karim said.

The Minister stated that the MOU will strengthen the mutual relationship between the parties in implementing the School Feeding Programme, and improves the technical cooperation.

Signing on behalf of the Programme, WFP Country Director, Madam Yvonne Forsen appreciates the World Bank-funded programme - FSRP through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for fighting against hunger and eradicating poverty.

She notes that Sierra Leone's population is exponentially growing, so making sure the country provides food for its growing population needs partnership and joint efforts from partners, which she assured the MOU will bring.

She added the MOU will also provide school meals for 114,823 pupils (55,329 boys and 59,496 girls) for the year 2023, she concluded.

Other officials at the ceremony include the Deputy Minister 1 of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Theresa Tenneh Dick, Ministry of Agriculture Senior officers, WFP County Director and FSRP PMU.

Signing of the MOU between the two parties formed part of the ceremony.

Agricultural Information and Communications Unit, Youyi Building, Freetown