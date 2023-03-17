Nigeria: Two Nigerian Boxers Sanctioned for Violent Conduct

17 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control has given the boxers two weeks to pay their fines

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) has taken disciplinary action against two boxers, Sikiru Shogbesan and Rasheed Adeyemi, for their unruly behaviour at a recent event.

Shogbesan, the National Super Featherweight Champion, received a six-month suspension and a N30,000 fine for inciting his fans to vandalise the venue.

In addition, he was told to keep his wife away from ringside because of her emotional behaviour, which the board deemed harmful to his career.

After being granted permission to challenge Suleiman Jafaru, Adeyemi, an unbeaten super welterweight contender, was asked to pay a reduced sum of N35,000 to replace a DJ's microphone that he damaged during a scuffle.

The NBB of C gave both boxers two weeks to pay their fines and warned them not to engage in such behaviour again or face far harsher consequences.

The NBB of C President, Rafiu Oladipo, urged boxers and their officials to act professionally both in and out of the ring, stating that the board will no longer tolerate any acts of indiscipline from licensed fighters.

Oladipo stressed the importance of promoting a positive image of the sport to encourage promoters and fans to continue supporting it.

"We are taking pro boxing to new heights in the country, and so we will no longer condone any untoward behavior by the pugilists or their handlers," Oladipo reiterated.

"We are now having shows regularly, almost on a bimonthly and quarterly basis, thanks to our promoters who believe in us, and so every boxer must fall in line in order not to discourage both the old and new promoters from the noble sport."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.