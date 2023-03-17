Nigeria: I'm Best Prepared to Take Lagos to Next Level, Sanwo-Olu Pleads With Lagosians

Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pleaded with Lagosians that he offers the best option for a greater and better future for all residents irrespective of the tribe, tongue or affiliation.

The governor who said this in a broadcast to mark the end of campaign yesterday, adding that Saturday's election was "a decision about the collective future "we share as a people."

"The decision is about who can best secure our state, our future and our upward trajectory for continued economic growth," he added.

He recalled what he called the "finest season" of development in the state since he took over as Governor in 2019, even as he recalled that there were moments of challenges.

"We are at the threshold of one of the finest seasons of our lives as a people. From May 2019 till date, we have taken bold and giant steps to build world class infrastructure and improve the quality of your lives as Lagosians.

"Even as we have made great progress, there is still a lot more to be done, and we are fully up to the task. Together we will navigate all the challenges facing us as a people. We do not seek a world that is without challenges, for that would be unrealistic, instead, our goal is that the challenges we face will unite us and inspire us to come up with innovative solutions that will make the world a better place for us all," he added.

He stressed that just as the state had triumphed over the Covid-19 pandemic, "we will triumph as a united and resolute Lagos over everything else we are faced with. Most recently, we have had to deal with the harsh impact of a recent currency redesign exercise. As your elected Governor, I feel your pain, and I salute your forbearance in this very difficult time.

"We have made our position known to the concerned authorities, and because of the intervention of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on this matter, there is now light at the end of the tunnel."

As he urged the people to exercise their civic duties tomorrow, Sanwo-Olu told them that the "decisions about destiny and direction are never to be taken in anger, nor must they be borne out of emotions. They must be taken after careful consideration of facts and truths, devoid of emotion and sentiment.

"The decision we are about to take is not about me, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, my Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, or our party. It is a decision about the collective future we share as a people. The decision is about who can best secure our State, our future and our upward trajectory for continued economic growth and development.

"It is a decision about who is best prepared to build the 4th Mainland Bridge and to open up the Lagos-Badagry corridor and the Lekki Free Zone, and to create an atmosphere where Foreign Direct Investment continue to see Lagos as a destination of choice for investment and prosperity. It is about asking ourselves, into whose hands shall we entrust the continuation of the 2nd Phase of the Blue Line Rail from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, the completion of the Red Line and the expansion of the BRT and Ferry Systems?

"Who shall we trust to complete the Lekki Regional Road, that will connect Lekki Phase 1 to VGC and relieve pressure on the Lekki-Epe Expressway?Who is best prepared to complete the ongoing construction of the 7-storey Massey Street Children's Hospital, which will be the largest Pediatric Hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa when completed or the 500 bed Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Center in Ketu-Ejirin?

"In whose hands shall we entrust our lives, the destinies of 22 million resilient souls, and the leadership of Africa's fifth largest economy? As I often say, even if you do not believe what we say, you cannot disbelieve what we have done and are doing.

"You know me, and you know my Deputy: between us we have decades of dedicated service to Lagos State and to Lagosians. We stand out because we know this land better than everyone else contesting, and we have a solid and tested track record of service."

Sanwo-Olu told the people to shun violence, even as he made it clear that "no electoral victory is worth the blood of any Lagosian, regardless of faith, ethnic origins or political affiliation. My desire is not just to win this election; my desire is as well to win Peace and Unity for our dear State.

"The Lagos we are building, with your support, is a Lagos that welcomes ALL, and provides endless opportunities for all to thrive, succeed and prosper. To those we may have offended in the course of taking tough decisions to keep our State on the path of law and order, I ask that you please forgive us. We do not lay claim to perfection or infallibility.

"To those who have been hurt by ethnic profiling by fellow citizens in the course of this campaign, I plead that you forgive. As the late Nelson Mandela once said, "there is no future without forgiveness." This is perhaps the greatest take away from this whole election - our need to heal and move past the divisive rhetoric that has shaped the course of this election cycle."

The Governor said that what unites the people as Lagosians is far more important and substantial than whatever differences exist among them.

"Let me say this, please go out and vote on Saturday; it is your constitutionally granted right to choose your leaders. In so doing, let us set the bar and tone for what great elections should look and feel like. It is my sincere hope and desire that you will return myself and my deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for a second term to continue with the great work that we started.

"I pledge that we will continue to serve with empathy, we will continue to listen to your views and concerns, and to ensure that Lagos remains a melting pot of diverse dreams, ambitions and aspirations.

"There is so much that we have done, and so much more for us to do in the years ahead. We are confident that you will entrust us with your mandate for one more term, and we will see every good work to a glorious completion."