Ghana: Architectural Planning of Public Facilities Must Be Accessible - Acfoi Ghanson

State institutions in charge of town planning and related activities have been implored to ensure more accessibility in their architectural planning of public facilities in the country.

According to Assistant Chief Fire Offi­cer (ACFO) I, Roberta Aggrey Ghanson, the new Accra Regional Fire Command­er of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), this would ensure accessible roads and lanes tohelp during emergency situation.

The Commander of the Service stated this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday, following her assumption of office.

Until her appointment to the new role in January this year, she was the Bono East Regional Commander of the service, having served in various roles for many years.

ACFO Ghanson also expressed worry over the increase in fire outbreaks at slum areas in the region, adding that accessibil­ity to such places affected the operations of firefighters during emergencies.

"Most at times accessibility becomes a difficulty for firefighters and the fire also spread rapidly destroying properties and putting precious lives in danger," she added.

ACFO Ghanson assured the public of her determination to help reduce the incidents of fires in the region.

She explained that strategies such as ed­ucation and training of the public would be intensified in the command.

ACFO Ghanson urged the public to have positive attitudes towards fire safety issues in the country, adding that fire affected both human resource and the economy.

"The public should endeavour to make fire safety a priority at all times to ensure that precious lives and properties were saved," she added.

She advised the public not to obstruct emergency exists with items at homes and offices, adding that such negative prac­tices impeded escape of people during emergencies.

She said fire safety issue was a shared responsibility and called on the public to partner the GNFS in ensuring that lives and properties were saved.

The Commander commended the personnel of the Command for their dedication in the discharge of their duties and urged them not to rest on their oars, adding, "I appeal to the personnel to continue supporting me to ensure the reduction of fire outbreak in the region".

ACFO Ghanson thanked her predeces­sors for holding the fort over the years and appealed to them to continue to sup­port the Command to achieve its goals.

She urged the public to immediately call the Service on emergency number 192 for prompt action.

The Commander appealed to the media to intensify its partnership with the GNFS in ensuring the menace of fire outbreaks were reduced in the country.