Ghana: Work to Commence On Bright Future Village

work is set to commence soon on the construction of the Bright Future Sporting and Education Village following Monday's sod-cutting cer­emony held at Komenda-Domenase in the Central Region.

The ceremony was performed by the Chief of Domenase, Nana Kwao Beisi II and US-based Ghanaian Coach and Founder of the Village, Mr John Samuel Kwabena Asiedu.

The project to be situated on a 30-acres of land which would have a multi-purpose com­plex of European standard facility which will ensure footballers and international clubs enjoy a serene atmosphere.

Cutting the sod, Nana Kwao Beisi II lauded the initiative and thanked the team for introducing the European system of sports and education to his community.

The project upon completion, he hoped, should bring massive development to the area, unearth and nurture talents in the area.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Mr Asiedu says his outfit was ready to work with indi­viduals and corporate bodies that believe in the vision to blend sports and education.

According to him, long-term projects requires enough funds and resources to com­plete and maintain the reason why the village has partners in Ghana, Europe and America who are committed to this cause.

He said "We're building a community of sports and education with mini stadiums, staff bungalows, tennis courts, gyms, training pitches, hospital, dining hall, hostels, dormi­tories among others, where footballers will have the opportunity to utilise their talents and get formal education.

He said the construction of the facility will follow a five-year plan and phases, adding that the first phase could be completed by August and immediately followed by second phase.

Mr Asiedu expressed the hope that "With­in five years, the village will take shape and would be opened to the public.

Dr Francis Ghunney, a Project Partner assured the community the project would be a success and urged them to embrace it as a symbol to promote unity.