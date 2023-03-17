Ghana Link Aims to Boost Economic Growth With Icums Training Programme

Ghana Link Network Services has begun its annual intensive refresh­er training programme on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) for various stakeholders across the country.

The ICUMS platform has revolutionised customs processes in Ghana by integrating all stake­holders involved in the customs clearance process, from shippers, MDA's (Ministries, Departments

and Agencies) and freight for­warders to customs officials and other regulatory bodies.

Mr Raymond Amaglo, Director of Operations, Ghana Link Network Services, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the training held in Accra yesterday, said, "The ICUMS is a game-changer in the way we do business at the ports. It has significantly reduced the time and cost of doing business while also ensuring the integrity and security of goods and our borders".

This year's training covered topics, including the use of the ICUMS' platform, customs procedures, and regulations, as well as best practices for customs clearance processes.

The training, which was done in phases in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), was attended by vari­ous Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of ICUMS, Trade Department of all Commercial Banks in Ghana and the Associ­ation of Customs House Agents, Ghana (ACHAG).

The rest of the participants were the Customs Brokers As­sociation of Ghana (CUBAG), Freight Forwarders Associa­tion of Ghana (FFAG), Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Importers & Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), Self-Declarants in both Tema and Accra and Direct Applicants (Embassies & Foreign Missions).

"We are committed to work­ing with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the ICUMS," Mr Amaglo said, adding that Ghana Link, the oper­ators of the ICUMS, believed the system would play a crucial role in improving the competitiveness of the country's ports.