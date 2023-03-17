Ghana: Koforidua Gets New Dual Court Complex

Koforidua — The Chief Justice, Justice Anin-Ye­boah, together with the New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appaw- Gyasi, has inaugurated a fully furnished dual court complex in Koforidua.

The Court complex, which has offices, court room, and washroom and part of six others inaugurated in the country, was fully funded by the government through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentrali­sation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) in collaboration with the Common Fund Secretariat.

The facility would make justice delivery ac­cessible and help promote rule of law in the municipality and surrounding communities.

Inaugurating the court complex, Justice Anin-Yeboah said the construction of the fa­cility was in fulfilment of the mandate of the judiciary of the country to ensure easy access to justice by the people of the country.

"It is also part of efforts to deal with the lack and poor state of our physical infra­structure which has over the years impacted negatively on the operations of the court," he said.

Justice Anin-Yeboah commended the judges and magistrates and other staff of the judiciary who defied all odds to work in such dilapidated buildings, where they patiently endured the discomfort and risk in working in such an environment.

He added that their zeal, dedication and sacrifice, forbearance to professional values demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the judicial course.

He, however, admonished the staff of the judiciary to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or free will, adding that with righteousness and integrity of God, the value of justice delivery could not be downplayed.

"It influences and promotes peace, stabil­ity and trust in our society. Thus, straight­ening an enabling environment for fruitful conduct of business for development," he noted.

Justice Anin-Yeboah said the judicial ser­vice needed people who were hard working and highly productive, imbued with integrity for an effective and efficient service for building a good reputation for the judicial in­stitution, building trust and securing a bright future for a young nation like Ghana.

"This must remind us to work hard with integrity to yield greater benefit to the judi­ciary. Seek the interest of the institution you are serving and leave it better than you find it. The Judiciary should be tagged as people with integrity," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Justice thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his support, and for prioritising the needs of the judiciary, and expressed same to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) and the Common Fund Secretariat for their support.

He stated that the building had been provided at a significant cost and entreated the public and staff of the judiciary to keep it clean and tidy at all times.

For his part, the Municipal Chief Exec­utive for New Juaben South, Isaac Ap­paw-Gyasi, was grateful to the Chief Justice for his effort in the reconstruction of the court complex, which was previously dilap­idated.

He expressed the hope that the new edi­fice would inspire the staff to work harder to ensure effective and efficient delivery of justice to the public.