Ghana: Yango Partners Leasafric Ghana to Expand Business

16 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ernest Nutsugah

Ride Hailing Service Provider, Yango, has an­nounced plans of adding thousands of cars to its fleet in Ghana by the end of 2023 to enhance service delivery and client satisfaction.

The company recently entered into a partnership with Leasafric Ghana Plc, a leasing and logistics business in Ghana, which would procure and make vehicles available to operate on Yango's platform.

The partnership, according to Yango, formed part of its

client acquisition and expansion strategy aimed at "ensuring a comfortable and safe travel expe­rience for its customers".

Commenting on the part­nership, Managing Director of Leasafric, Iyke Chiobi, said the mission was to provide customers with "quality leasing and ancillary service solutions to meet their unique needs".

"This partnership is dear to us, and we will bring to bear our expertise at ensuring superior experience for ride-hailing on the Yango platform. Leasafric's service delivery is supported by appropriate technology in accor­dance with world class systems and procedures.

"In the medium to long term, Leasafric will partner Yango in other jurisdictions within the West Africa sub-region where Yango is present," Mr Chiobi said.

Yango's Head of Africa, Adeniyi Adebayo, expressed the company's commitment at ensuring quality and safety on its platform.

"We are devoted to the people of Ghana and intend to expand our business in the country with the help of great partners, such as Leasafric," he said.

