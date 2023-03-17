Ghana: Lokko Earns Second Garfa Awards Nomination

Head coach of Accra Athletic, Tonny Lokko, has been nom­inated Coach of the Month of February 2023 for the second time running, in the Greater Accra Division Two League.

The event, which is slated for today at the Accra Sports Stadium Media Centre will also be keenly contested by Abubakar Shaibu of Union Sportive Avranches and Danbort's Daniel Awuni.

Lokko, the former Inter Allies sweat merchant, emerged the Coach of the Month for January after beating off competition from Emmanuel Pentem of Panthers FC, Nana Kwaku Agyemang of Progen and Desidero's Joyce Aku Menns.

The experienced gaffer has won four out of five games with one draw in February to amass 13 points, scored 10 goals and conced­ed two, placing Accra Athletic on top spot in Zone 1 with 38 points after 14 matches, and a game to spare.

Abubakar Shaibu of Union Sportive Avranches has the same tally with no goals conceded, while Awuni of Danbort has one defeat, scored eight goals and conceded three with 12 points.

In the Male Player of the Month category, Noah Adza­lekor of Gye Nyame with three Most Valuable Player MVP (awards) and one goal in three games, while battle Solomon Kojo Antwi of Dansoman Wise XI with six goals, three MVP in three games and Estate United's Samuel Pato Kobby with three MVP in three games and no goal for the accolade.

Gideon Appiah Essel, a Class 1 Referee will face a stiff challenge from Jerry Adablah a Class 2 cen­tre-man and Festus Bewu also a Class 3 referee for the Best Referee of the Month prize.

The Assistant Referee will have Class 1 Christopher Deffor, Em­manuel Ayew Adjei - a Class 2 and Evans Dadzie, a Class 3 Referee for honours.

With the newly-introduced fe­male categories, Best Female Player will be a tough race between Yaa Agyewai of Halifax Ladies, having bagged seven goals in five games with two MVP and her competitor Adwoa Amppiah with six goals in five matches and same MVP.

The Best Female Coach will be between Noah Padi of Rock Ladies with all five wins, scored 28 goals and conceded seven to pick 15 points, while Jonina FC's Derrick Aboagye scored 59 goals, conceded three and has the same points and wins.

The event will be graced by officials from the Ghana Football Association, coaches and ex-foot­ballers among others. The occasion will see the first round reviewed ahead of the second which re­sumes next week.