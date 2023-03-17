Liberia Gospel Musician Paul Kennie Harding Wins Best Worship Song Award 2023

Monrovia — Liberia Gospel musician Paul Kennie Harding has been awarded the Best Worship Song of the Year 2023 with his hit song called Greatest.

The multi-award-winning minister received the Best Worship Song of the Year 2023 award from the Born to Praise Music Ministry based in the USA.

Minister Harding collected the award on Saturday, March 11, at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship in Sinkor.

Presenting the award on behalf of the organizers, the Religious Advisor to President George Manneh Weah, Rev. M. Emmanuel Nimely expressed his admiration for Minister Harding.

"It is not surprising to see such a great, young, gifted, and talented ambassador of the Kingdom of God flying the nation's Flag globally. It's an honor to hand him this award for the hard work, commitment, and dedication that he has demonstrated over the years," Rev. Nimely stressed.

The Religious Advisor urged Harding to continue to go global in the name of Jesus and that God will add more grace, knowledge, and life to him to his existence.

Rev. Nimely also prayed for the consecration of the gospel musician's voice and declared that he will become a strong voice in propagating the Gospel of Christ through music.

Other recipients of the Glory of the Latter Gospel Awards are Pastor Joseph T. Nimely -Outstanding Male Artist of the Year, Min. Princess N. Yancy - Outstanding Female Artist of the Year, Min. Jesse Pratt - Most Featured Artist of the Year, Monrovia Community Mass Choir -Best Choir of the Year, and Kennedy Harris - Best Producer of the Year among others. The Organizers of this event also presented Legendary awards to the following Gospel Artists: Amb. McDonald Amb. McDonald Parcular, Amb. Queen Esther Sayorwillih, Amb. Cecelia Andrew Gbah, Evangelist Cyrus Townsend, Pst. Titus Kollie, Amb. Miracle Kettor, Pst. Arblakolo Toe, Amb. Sayon Mason, Min. Abigail O. Vinton and Min. Eveline Natt Kamara.

Minister Harding, and two other recipients, will represent Liberia at the Peace camp; Reconciliation Global Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa from May 10 - 12, 2023.

The Summit is organized by the Alliance For Global Change, a conglomeration of scholars and church leaders who have come together with a common purpose of fostering peace and reconciliation around the globe.

The Religious Advisor to the President of the Republic of Liberia, committed himself to sponsor the attendance of the Liberian delegation.

Following the award ceremony, Minster Harding ministered at the Izzy Ministries Gospel event on Sunday, March 12, 2023, on the Barnesville Estate Football Field. The event was held under the theme: "Returning to the Heart of Worship".

Min. Harding is one of Liberia's best performing and recording Gospel Artists who have recorded three (3) Albums, including Your Glory, Pulling Me Through, and Strong God.

He has won several awards including, MTN MLMA Gospel Artist of the Year, Tunes Liberia's Gospel Artist of the Year, and Shabach Gospel's Outstanding Male Vocalist of the Year all of 2019, among other awards.

He's also the Winner of the maiden edition of the Sing Unto God Competition.

Min. Harding has organized several concerts in Liberia and hosted his Nigerian counterparts including Paul Chisom alongside the Lagos Gospel Community Mass Choir and Mercy Chinwo. He has also ministered at several concerts in Nigeria.