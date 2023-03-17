Liberia: U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Assures Prosperous Liberia Possibility 'To Adequate Healthcare Access for All Liberians'

Monrovia — Joel Maybury, the U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, has guaranteed a prosperous Liberia possibility through the provision of adequate healthcare access for all Liberians.

Mr. Maybury on Tuesday, attending the program climaxing the Ebola virus Disease survivors Men's Health Screening program, in the auditorium of the Ministry of Health, said: "A Prosperous Liberia is only possible when Liberians have access to adequate healthcare."

The project which is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Health/National Public Health institutes of Liberia, the World Health Organization, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially closed.

Dr. Moses Massaquoi, giving the overview of the program, said the Ebola virus disease survivors men's health screening program was launched to help minimize the spread of the Ebola virus disease by providing health tips for male survivors to make informed decisions on how to protect their loved ones from Ebola after they were successfully discharged from their Ebola treatment unit.

According to Dr Massaquoi, the program was coordinated from three sites in the country (Redemption Hospital in Montserrado, Phebe hospital in Bong, and Teleweyan Hospital in Lofa counties that were strategically located for access by Ebola survivors after the outbreak devastating moment on the livelihood of the population and the Country's economy.

Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, in remarks, lauded all partners who were part to ensure the closure of the Men's Health Screening Program, adding, called on the government of Liberia to make available job creation to sustain the well-being of Ebola survivors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, the World Health Organization Country Representative Dr. Peter Clement termed the Ebola outbreak in Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone as a disease of "marginalized." He said when Ebola attacked Liberia and its bothering countries the narrative of the survivors and stories being told about the virus were shocking to hear.

"Today is another demonstration that Liberia is writing another history by ensuring a survivals network of former Ebola patients who have gone through all of the processes and showing their wellbeing from Ebola clearly demonstrate that we have won another fight," Dr. Clement said.

Two of the many survivors who chose to be anonymous, speaking on behalf of their colleagues, have called on the government and partners to not forget about them even after the closure of the program.