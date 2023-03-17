Liberia: Libeia - Cllr Woods to Be Inducted Into Office As Ymca Board Chair On Friday

Monrovia — Cllr. Samuel Kofi Woods, ll, would be sworn into office as the National Board Chairman of the YMCA Liberia on Friday, March 17 at 6:00 PM.

Cllr. Wood, ll, the newly elected Board Chair who won on the white ballot, will be inducted alongside Mrs Yornie Lardner Cooper, Treasurer and all Chairpersons of County YMCA boards across the country, and with several individuals.

He committed following his victory to embark on a journey to assess existing branches and program branches to determine the state of the affair of each branch of the Liberia YMCA.

According to him, the new leadership adopted an engagement approach to rebrand and re-profile YMCA's facilities across the country.

He further indicated during the county tour that his leadership would increase the visibility of the facilities and identify means by which they can be innovative to engage young people.

He promised to evaluate the access portfolio and assess the membership range and the possibility of engaging in sustainable initiatives of these branches.

Said Cllr. Woods, "We have spoken about trying to rebrand and re-profile the young people of Liberia, such that they can be peaceful citizens of this country and participate through all works of lives.

"To do that, we need to engage them directly, we need to meet them where they are. We need to listen to them, create the space for dialogue."

He added, "And to see how best we can identify recommendations, and ideas, look at the challenges, together we can build a whole new wide movement."

Meanwhile, the indication ceremony which is expected to be held at Eugene H. Cooper Conference Hall of Liberia YMCA will see the president of the Liberia Chambers of Commerce and Managing Director Pierre, Tweh and Associates Inc., Cllr. N. Osward Tweh served as a keynote speaker and induction officer.

Several others officials are expected to be in attendance including former board chairpersons of the Liberia YMCA.

Accordingly, the induction will be marked with a fundraising program to generate funds and help enable the YMCA to make interventions in the area of awareness of drug abuse across its program centers.