Gambia: Ex-Gambian Athletes Donate to School Sports Association

As part of their contribution towards the successful staging of this year's inter-school athletics championship, former Gambian athletes on Tuesday donated some materials and a cash amount to the Gambia Secondary School Sports Association.

The presentation ceremony coincided with the association press conference on updating members of the media on this year's inter-school's athletics final set to be staged this weekend at Bottrop School ground in Brikama.

The ex-Gambian athletes donated six walkie-talkie communication radios and a cash prize of D43, 000 to the association towards the inter-schools final.

Alieu Y. Cham, representative of the ex-Gambian athletes, described the gesture as their little way of assisting the association towards the successful staging of this year's final. He added that walkie-talkie radios will ease and establish communication between the event's organisers and coordinators.

"We intend to donate more communication radios to the association next year. We believe that such an important event worth to have such communication gadgets to be able to assist organisers and coordinators," he said.

He urged other former Gambian athletes to come forward and give back to where they started their sports careers.