Gambia: NAO Sub-Regional Forum On Financial, Compliance Audit for SAIs Underway

The National Audit Office of the Gambia (NAO) in collaboration with the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) on Monday began a sub-regional forum on Financial and Compliance Audit for Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

The session underway at Senegambia Beach Hotel from 13 - 24 March 2023, is part of AFROSAI-E regional rollout strategy geared towards training audit senior managers to ensure the smooth implementation of the revised Financial Audit Manual at the strategic level.

Participants at the forum include delegates from the sub-region as well as staff of the National Audit office of The Gambia.

At the forum, Modou Ceesay, Auditor General at NAO of The Gambia, urged participants to organise their own internal strategy, train and build the capacity of their audit teams on the manuals and knowledge gained from the two-week interaction.

That, he believes, would enable them to organise step down trainings to further smoothen the implementation of the manuals in their respective audit offices.

"I am happy to observe and see that capacity building is one of the key areas that AFROSAI-E provides for its members which is quite fundamental because now more than ever, the expectations on SAIs to deliver on their mandates have increased in all angles." he said.

He added that capacity building initiatives should and must always be central in their operational planning as manifested in the audit products and services that they produce.