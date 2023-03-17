Gambia: Falcons Move Top in GFF 1st Division League

Falcons FC have moved to the top of the table standing in the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League following their win in the week-12 fixtures played on Tuesday.

Falcons defeated Brikama United 1-0 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Bubacarr Camara's diving header in the 28th minute separated the two teams.

The victory moves Falcons at the top of the table standing with 25 points, while Brikama United occupy 11th position with 12 points.

Hawks FC defeated Greater Tomorrow 3-2 during a game played at the KG5 Mini Stadium in Banjul.

The win puts Hawks at 12th position with 12 points, while Greater Tomorrow maintain 16th position with 7 points.

Steve Biko were held to a goalless draw by Team Rhino during a game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The result puts Steve Biko on 5th position with 17 points, while Team Rhino occupy 10th position with 13 points.