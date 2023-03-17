Gambia: NPC Gambia Sports Festival Set for Weekend

The Gambia National Paralympic Committee (NPC Gambia) is set to stage a sports festival as part of its talent identification for the All African Para Games and Paris 2024 on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th March 2023 at the Africell Park at Traffic Light.

The festival is among activities sponsored by the IPC-In-Country-Support-Grant which The Gambia benefited from as part of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) strategic plans for NPCs in Africa.

The event will bring together athletes, coaches and administrators to get athletes prepared ahead of the Paralympic Games.

Among activities to be implemented under the grant support include Para sport related NPC communications (Media Program on Para sports awareness), Para sport festival (to create awareness on Para Sports), introduction to Para sport (new athletes), Para sport talent identification festival (the festival), systematic Para sport training programme (technical committee), and national Para sport technical trainings (coaches/athletes.)