Gambia: Abuko Badala Residents Call for Sufficient Streetlights

16 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Residents of Abuko Badala in the Kanifing Municipality have called on the KMC to provide them with sufficient streetlights to enhance development in the vicinity.

Some parts of the community have streetlights but others remain dark. This triggered the residents to call on local authorities to provide them with enough streetlamps.

Speaking in a crowded KMC meeting at Abuko Badala, Bakary Dembo Dampha, the representative of Abuko Alkalo, called on the KMC to erect some streetlights on the roads, saying some parts of the community remain in darkness throughout, which is affecting the wellbeing of the residents.

"In the night, we always keep our children indoors because the environment is always dark," he complains. "Therefore, we are calling on the mayor to provide us with enough streetlights."

In a sideline interview granted this medium, Matthew Demba, a resident of Abuko Badala, said the insufficiency of streetlights in the community has caused insecurity to some residents.

He said thieves use the darkness as an opportunity to steal properties within the area.

This nightmare often forces some residents to go to bed very early, he stressed, saying: "If we have streetlights all over, it would enable us to stay longer outside."

The young Abuko resident opined that the leadership of KM should provide sufficient streetlights for the people of Abuko Badala to enhance security and social development in the community.

In his response to the call, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda said his office had provided streetlights to Abuko Badala through the KMC Ward Development Committee (WDC) funds, adding that his own organisation also had provided solar panels for the community.

The KM leader promised to take more developmental projects to the doorsteps of Abuko Badala residents, citing more water supply, more and efficient 'mballit' trucks, youth development projects and fence for their horticultural gardens among others.

"We want Abuko Badala to develop; therefore, I want you to remain united so that all of you will attain your goals," he comforted the community.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.