Gambia: Abuko Badala Residents Call for Sufficient Streetlights

Residents of Abuko Badala in the Kanifing Municipality have called on the KMC to provide them with sufficient streetlights to enhance development in the vicinity.

Some parts of the community have streetlights but others remain dark. This triggered the residents to call on local authorities to provide them with enough streetlamps.

Speaking in a crowded KMC meeting at Abuko Badala, Bakary Dembo Dampha, the representative of Abuko Alkalo, called on the KMC to erect some streetlights on the roads, saying some parts of the community remain in darkness throughout, which is affecting the wellbeing of the residents.

"In the night, we always keep our children indoors because the environment is always dark," he complains. "Therefore, we are calling on the mayor to provide us with enough streetlights."

In a sideline interview granted this medium, Matthew Demba, a resident of Abuko Badala, said the insufficiency of streetlights in the community has caused insecurity to some residents.

He said thieves use the darkness as an opportunity to steal properties within the area.

This nightmare often forces some residents to go to bed very early, he stressed, saying: "If we have streetlights all over, it would enable us to stay longer outside."

The young Abuko resident opined that the leadership of KM should provide sufficient streetlights for the people of Abuko Badala to enhance security and social development in the community.

In his response to the call, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda said his office had provided streetlights to Abuko Badala through the KMC Ward Development Committee (WDC) funds, adding that his own organisation also had provided solar panels for the community.

The KM leader promised to take more developmental projects to the doorsteps of Abuko Badala residents, citing more water supply, more and efficient 'mballit' trucks, youth development projects and fence for their horticultural gardens among others.

"We want Abuko Badala to develop; therefore, I want you to remain united so that all of you will attain your goals," he comforted the community.