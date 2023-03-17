Gambia: Barrow to Inaugurate Newly Built Brikama Market

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will on Monday, 20 March 2023 inaugurate the newly constructed Brikama Market at 4:00 pm. The constructed market complex is fully funded by The Gambia Government.

The general public is therefore invited to grace the event. The new market has eighty-eight (88) shops, two sheds for vendors, and four fire hydrants.

It could be recalled that in 2020, an inferno broke out in the Brikama market, causing massive destruction in the market. About 20 stalls were burnt and several other valuable properties were destroyed."