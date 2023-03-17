West Africa: Gambia Hosts WAEC 28th Annual Endowment Fund Lecture

The Gambia on Monday hosted the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 28th annual endowment fund lecture on the theme: 'Responding to Africa's Development Challenges Through Transformative Pedagogy: The Role of the 3Hs'.

The event, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, was inaugurated during the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the council in Liberia.

The Endowment Fund is administered by a 12-member board of trustees which exercises general direction over the fund and, in particular, examines and approves proposed projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Adelaide Sosseh, the non-council member of the Board of Trustees of the West African Examination Council Endowment Fund, recalled that the board was instituted in 1982 at the 30th Council Meeting in Liberia.

She added that the objectives for the fund are the "promotion of educational development projects of an international nature related to the objectives of the council undertaking in the member countries of the council; the provision of funds to award to candidates super outstanding performance in an examination conducted by council, and educational research in attitude testing and standardization of continuous assessment among others.

The lecture was delivered by Prof. Herbert Robinson, the vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia.

Prof Robinson is a Gambian born in Banjul and a renowned expert in knowledge management, research and learning, and construction economics and management.

The event was graced by delegations across the five member countries and ministers from the Gambia government. Among others in attendance were educationists and students.

