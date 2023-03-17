Liberia: Mayor Koijee Receives Hero of Lofa Accolade

Monrovia — Citizens of Lofa County have bestowed upon Mayor Jefferson Koijee the county's top-notch accolade for his level of heroism both at the county and national levels.

Mayor Koijee, a proud son of Lofa County was last night at a colorful and flagship Lofa historical award ceremony awarded as the " Hero of Lofa " for his unmatched and incalculable contributions to the current unprecedented developments Lofa enjoys.

The joyous citizens including former Vice President Joseph Bokai said Koijee epitomizes the spirit of a true Lofaian and his county-centric ideals continue to inspire many Lofaians who now see developing the county as a collective responsibility .

The awarders lamented that Jefferson T. Koijee, their son, is an ideal examplar of a youthful leader who is worthy of simulation .

Former Vice President Joseph Boakai who is also a prominent son of Lofa presented the award to Mayor Jefferson Koijee on behalf of Lofa citizens with a call for Lofa unity.

The awardee Jefferson T. Koijee said it was a stunning honor to have been recognized by his fellow countymen , noting that the accolade bestowed on him manifests that Lofians are grateful people.

According to Mayor Koijee, he will continue to join ranks with Lofaians in and around Liberia to incessantly project the countyness of Lofa while pursuing a one Lofa agenda, an assertive agenda that projects Lofa unity .

The youthful Mayor who holds Lofa sacred to his heart said that being honored and sashed by former Vice President Joseph Boakai who is an elder of the county was remarkable and speaks volume of the uniqueness of Lofa heritage.

Koijee has sent a clarion message to Lofaians, calling on them to always rationally see safeguarding the county fundamental norms and values as well as integrity as an uttermost priority.

Mayor Koijee, an influential stalwart of the governance architecture of the state dedicated his award to President Weah who he said unearthed his full potential which is today being used to impact Lofa and Liberia at large .

The capstone program organized by the Lofa Sports Steering Committee was well attended by Former Vice President Joseph Boakai, Lofa , Legislators, current and former government officials, elders, youth and students.