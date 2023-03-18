Nigeria: #Ebonyi2023 - APGA, PDP Governorship Candidates Allege Widespread Violence, Voter Suppression

They called on security agencies to do more to checkmate the armed thugs fomenting trouble. More news, Southeast

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State, Chukwuma Odii, has alleged that there are pockets of violence in some parts of the state.

Mr Odii said this while addressing journalists after casting his vote at Nworie Town Hall Polling Unit 025 in Isu-Achara in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Hé accused the ruling party of desperation to retain power at all costs.

He said: "They are very desperate by trying to disrupt the electoral process. There have been reported cases of violence in Afikpo North/ South and Ohaozara LGA and virtually everywhere in the State.

"We learnt about the burning of ballot papers, but we are not relenting.

Yes, according to the electoral law, we will call for the cancellation of those areas where election materials were destroyed.

"The security agencies should do more, that is our thinking, considering reports of violence and what happened in the presidential election.

"Rating the election is a challenge considering the pockets of violence recorded here and there in this election. From what I hear the people are resisting them and I believe at the end, we will be victorious."

Also, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Bernard Odo, alleged widespread violence in his Ezza North Local Government Area.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to re-conduct elections in wards where the processes were disrupted by thugs.

Mr Odo alleged that a massive number of armed thugs were on rampage in Umuezekoha ward where election materials were carted away and burnt.

He alleged that some of the thugs wore fake army and police uniforms and shot three voters in Omege ward, emphasizing that the aim was to suppress votes in the area.

Mr Odo said security agents deployed to the area were doing their best but they were not enough to contain the number of thugs all over the place.

He described the turnout of voters in the state as generally low emphasizing that he envisaged a low margin of winning.

The Resident Electoral Commission(REC), Pauline Onyeka, confirmed receiving reports of violence in parts of the state.

She, however, said she was awaiting further directives on what actions to take with regard to the affected polling units.