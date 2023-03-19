Namibia: Political Parties Question Kandjeke's Reappointment

Opposition parties have questioned the government reappointing Junias Kandjeke as the auditor general for another five years.

Kandjeke has been the auditor general for the past 20 years, with his current term ending at the end of this month.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Tuesday motivated Kandjeke's reappointment by president Hage Geingob.

His new term runs from 1 April 2023 to 30 March 2028.

Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) president Mike Kavekotora commended Kandjeke as independent auditor.

However, the RDP leader said his continued reappointment indicates lack of confidence in the local accounting profession.

"We are talking about 20 years in one position. That in my view indicates that either we have no confidence in the field of accounting and financial matters, that's why we keep one person for such a long time in such a position. Or he is the favourite for the reasons that we don't [know], thus, his position is always being renewed," Kavekotora said.

"I am not saying this time he should not be given a go-ahead, but what I am saying is that whether you are a minister or the president of the party, you need to give room for other people to come in and do things."

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Vanaani said Kandjeke failed to improve in-house capacity of town councils to audit their books. Therefore, he implored the auditor general's office to help capacitate the village and town councils.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"From the bench that I lead, this is the last time we will agree for Mr Kandjeke to continue as the auditor general," Venaani said. "I agree that he is the man who has proved us wrong and he did a sterling job, I give him that. Through the growth of the institution, we agree that Kandjeke gets the final five-year term."

On his part, the leader of Landless People's Movement, Bernadus Swartbooi, decried why state-owned enterprises were allowed to get their auditors circumventing the power of the auditor general.

Swartbooi questioned Kandjeke's reappointment, adding that, if it was possible, LPM would have proposed Goms Menette, the deputy auditor general, saying he is also competent and hardworking.

Kandjeke told The Namibian that he is honoured to be reappointed, saying the job comes with responsibilities.

"I appreciate and respect the views and positions of others in terms of the confidence they have in me," he said.

He said he will dedicate his last term in office to creating governance capacity of internal audit functions at local and regional government levels.

"There are people working in the government, but do not have the competency," he said, adding that local authorities have been exempted from paying audit fees with the hope that they will train their staff in the preparation of financial statements.