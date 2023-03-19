Africa's Next Global Superstar

Once in a while there comes along an African footballer destined for greatness, and Victor Osimhen is one of those.

The Nigerian striker has been in scintillating form with Italian side Napoli all season and at the age of only 24, he is in line to become one of the all-time greats.

Following in the footsteps of Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o, Osimhen has what it takes to be the next best striker from Africa.

This season alone he has scored 23 goals and assisted a further five in just 27 appearances across all competitions.

Not only has he been an integral part of taking Napoli 18 points clear at the top of the Serie A, but he also guided his side through to their first ever Uefa Champions League quarter-final.

Osimhen scored three of the five goals for Napoli in their 5-0 aggregate win over German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League round of 16.

In the Italian domestic league, he is five goals clear in the top goal scorer standings with 19 goals so far. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is second with 14 goals this campaign.

Osimhen's achievements have garnered a lot of interest from several European clubs, making it more and more difficult for Napoli to hang onto their Nigerian gem.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and even Real Madrid have shown an interest in Osimhen for a move in the summer transfer window.

It will however take a substantial amount of money to lure Osimhen away from Napoli with a figure of over 100 million euros forecast to do the trick.

Osimhen was born in Lagos and grew up in Olusosun to parents from Edo State.

As a youngster, his footballing idol was Didier Drogba which could help Chelsea in their bid to lure him to London.

For Nigeria, Osimhen has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances and could be the key to taking the African country back to their former highs after a disappointing few years.

One way or another, the name Osimhen is bound to be influential for many years to come.