Nigeria: It's Official - INEC Declares PDP's Makinde Winner of Oyo Governorship Election

Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the governorship election in Oyo State.

Mr Makinde was declared the winner by the electoral commission, INEC, on Sunday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr Makinde won in 31 local government areas with a total of 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who won in two local government areas and scored 256,685 votes.

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Adebayo Adelabu, came third in the race with a total of 38,357 votes.

The total results were announced by INEC State Collation Officer, Adebayo Bamire.

Mr Bamire, the vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, announced the PDP governorship candidate as the winner of the election having met the conditions set for the election by Nigerian laws.

He said a total of 14,920 votes were rejected of the 889,592 votes cast.

Before election day, Mr Makinde had faced a series of political threats against his second-term ambition.

A former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, led a last-minute push to mobilise support against the incumbent.

Many Muslim groups also criticized Mr Makinde a few days before the election when he named a central mosque in Ibadan after himself.

Protesters in the state had also attacked the governor's office in a protest against the naira and fuel scarcity.

See the final results of the governorship election below.

Oyo State: #NigeriaDecides2023: Governorship Elections - Results

A 38,357

AA 387

AAC 524

ADC 2407

ADP 2514

APC 256,685

APGA 627

APM 303

APP 1513

BP 101

LP 1500

NNPP 964

NRM 1709

PDP 563,756

SDP 2834

YPP 493