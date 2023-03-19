South Africa: Top Corruption Investigator Cloete Murray, Son Shot Dead

A South African accountant who was investigating high-level corruption cases Cloete Murray (50), and his son Thomas (28), were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday while they were driving in Johannesburg.

Thomas died on the scene, while Cloete was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. Cloete eventually succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday morning.

Cloete Murray worked as an insolvency practitioner for the Sechaba Trust, a company that was hired as a liquidator for Bosasa.

Bosasa has been implicated in numerous government contract scandals.

Authorities in Gauteng are currently investigating the incident as a case of murder.