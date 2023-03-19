Nigeria: Gombe Governor Wins Second Term in Office

19 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Auwal Umar

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State won Saturday's governorship election for a second term in office.

Mr Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 342,821 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Muhammad Jibiri Barde, who scored 233,131 votes.

The result declared by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maimuna Waziri, showed that the APC won the election with a margin of 74,493 votes.

Ms Waziri, a professor and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Gashua, said there were 1,575,794 registered voters in the state.

She added that 618,231 voters were accredited while the total votes cast in Saturday's poll were 616745.

She announced that the total valid votes were 605,355, while a total of 11,390 votes were rejected.

