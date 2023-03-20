Nigeria: Guber Polls - Ibori Loses LG to PDP's Oborevwori

....as APC's Omo-Agege wins three, Ogboru loses in home LG

GUBERNATORIAL Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, won the home Local government of Former Governor James Onanefe Ibori, Ethiope West and 14 other local government areas out of the 18 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the results from the 18 Local Government Areas announced by the State Collation Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, won in 12 local Government Areas, while the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege won in three local government areas.

The Collation began at 9am Sunday morning with the announcement of result from Aniocha North, where the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 8,938 to votes, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,386.

According to the results announced by Owuneri, the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela secured 1,883 votes. In Ika North-East, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 26,760 while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, secured APC 4,733 votes and Labour Party's Ken Pela, polled 1,990.

In Ndokwa East, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP, got 10,146 votes and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 9,044 votes. Ken Pela of Labour Party polled 251 votes.

In the results that came in from Ika South, the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 15,283 votes, APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 6,790. In Patani, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, got 6,069 votes, while APC's Senator Ovie Omo-Agege polled 4,743 votes, Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, scored 85.

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC won in the Udu local government area with 13,154, while the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 9,746 and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, polled 1,886.

In Sapele, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 15,217, APC's Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 12,090 and the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela garnered 1,458.

The PDP Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 10,032 votes in Aniocha South, APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,622 and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, polled 5,107.

In Uvwie Local Government Area, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege got 12,389, PDP's Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 9,776, while Labour secured 6,340.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 14,544 in Okpe Local Government Area, the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 8,679 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela garnered 1,155.

In Bomadi, PDP's Sheriff Oborevwori garnered 12,340 votes, APC's Ovie Omo-Agege polled 4,728 votes and LP's Ken Pela, scored 100 votes.

Gubernatorial Candidate of PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 13,030 to beat the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grands Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru who scored 2,214 in his home local government area, Ethiope East, while the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege scored 11,600 votes.

In Oshimili North local government area, PDP's Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 35,966, APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 5,329 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela, polled 2,983.

In Warri South Local Government Area, gubernatorial Candidate of PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 15,299, APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 11,569 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela, secured 3,743.

In Oshimili South, PDP's Sheriff Oborevwori garnered 23,149, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of APC polled 4,763 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela

LP - 10,148. In Isoko North, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori of PDP scored 15,898, APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, 10,811 and Labour Party's Ken Pela 894.

in Ughelli South, APC's Ovie Omo-Agege, 15620, PDP gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 15513, while the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela secured 571.

In Ibori's Ethiope West Local Government Area, PDP's Sheriff Oborevwori garnered 7065 votes, APC's Ovie Omo-Agege polled 6,758 and Labour Party's Ken Pela 304.

The results as announced are:

Ika North-East results:

APC-4,733

LP. -1,990

PDP-26,760

Aniocha North LG:

APC - 4,386

LP - 1,883

PDP - 8,938

Ndokwa East LG:

APC - 9,044

LP - 251

PDP - 10,146

IKA SOUTH:

APC 6,790

LP 4,495

PDP

PATANI LG:

APC 4,743

LP 85

PDP 6,069

UDU LG:

APC 13,154

LP 1,886

PDP 9,746

SAPELE LG:

APC 12,090

LP 1,458

PDP 15,217

ANIOCHA SOUTH:

APC 4,622

LP 5,107

PDP 10,032

UVWIE LG:

APC 12,389

LP 6,340

PDP 9,776

OKPE LG:

APC 8,679

LP 1,155

PDP 14,544

BOMADI LG:

APC 4728

LP 100

PDP 12340

Ethiope East LG:

APC 11,600

APGA 2,214

LP 530

PDP 13,030

Oshimili North LG:

APC 5,329

LP 2,983

PDP 35,966

Warri South LG:

APC 11,569

LP 3,743

PDP 15,299

Oshimili South LG

APC - 4,763

LP - 10,148

PDP - 23,149

Isoko North LGA

APC - 10,811

LP - 894

PDP - 15,899

Ethiope West LG:

APC 6758

LP 304

PDP 7065