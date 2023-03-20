Nigeria: Police Restore Normalcy in Lagos Community

19 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The intra-community clash, which broke out on Sunday, resulted in the destruction of property.

Police in Lagos State say normalcy has returned to the Abule-Ado area of the state after an intra-community clash.

The intra-community clash, which broke out on Sunday, resulted in the destruction of property.

"Owing to the timely arrival of the police, no life was lost and no property was razed as widely claimed.

"Two persons have been arrested and an investigation has started into the matter.

"Normalcy has been restored in the area," the police stated, adding that operatives were on the ground to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

According to the statement, the state remains generally peaceful and secure.

The police urged citizens to go about their businesses assuring them of adequate security at all times.

